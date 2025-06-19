Hot off the back of last week's update, Level-5 has released another patch for the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, bumping the games up to ver 1.3.3 and bringing them in line with the PlayStation, Xbox and Steam versions (feature-wise).

You might recall that the Switch editions were initially planned to be brought up to speed in ver. 1.4.0, but the devs have decided to send it our way early — what a treat!

The main additions this time around are a new camera perspective, tweaks to flying on Skelegon, the option to re-listen to Life Songs and farming adjustments. Of course, there are also a bunch of bug fixes besides, to keep the play experience that bit smoother.

The full ver. 1.3.3 patch notes were shared on the official Fantasy Life i website, and we've gathered them together for you to check out below:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver. 1.3.3 (19th June 2025)

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusting the Camera

Expanded the camera range on the field in the Past and Ginormosia, allowing players to see farther into the distance.

Added "Camera Operation (Normal / Far)" to the Options screen.

Normal Keeps the same camera behavior as before. Far Allows the camera to view farther into the environment.

Adjusting Flying with Skelegon

Adjusted Flying with Skelegon so it can be used while jumping or swimming.

Adjusting Life Songs

Added an option to re-listen to Life Songs, which play when reaching Master Rank for a Life, by speaking with the respective Life Master.

Adjusted Farming Actions

Updated controls so that "Water Plants" can now be performed with a different button from "SowSeeds" and "Harvest".

Adjusted "Sow Seeds" and "Water Plants" to target all tiles on the farm.

Players will now automatically sheath their weapon when dashing during harvesting.

Bug Fixes