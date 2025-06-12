Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time proved an unexpected hit to round out the Switch generation last month, with a Switch 2 version arriving just in time for the console's launch. Today, Level-5 has released an update with improvements for both consoles to keep things in tip-top condition.

The ver. 1.3.0 update includes new features like an adjusted lock-on setting, a fresh "Depth of Field" graphics option and graphical enhancements on Switch 2. There's also a handful of bugs that have been targeted by this one, and Level-5 has even laid out all the ones that are going to be targeted in the next update too.

The full patch notes (and improvements scheduled for ver. 1.4.0) were shared on the official Fantasy Life website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver. 1.3.0 (12th June 2025)

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusted Lock-On

Added a setting in the Options menu to select automatic lock-on to the nearest enemy when drawing a weapon. *To enable this feature, turn on “Auto-Select Target” in the settings.



Adjusted the Hagram Build

Adjusted the Hagram Build feature so that after grabbing an object, pressing the cancel button will return it to its original position.

Adjusted God's Touch

Adjusted God's Touch so it can be canceled by performing actions such as attacking or dodging.

Adjusted the button used to activate God's Touch when using a gamepad.

Expanded Key Configuration for Gamepads

Expanded the range of keys that can be assigned to certain commands.

You can now further customize your control layout, such as by swapping the attack and dodge buttons.

Added a Graphics Option

Added a setting for “Depth of Field (Post-Processing).”

Only for Switch 2

Graphics Enhancements

Improved shadows and reflection effects, and extended the distance at which objects are rendered for an overall enhancement in visual quality.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Treasure Groves where routes were not generated correctly, making it impossible to play normally.

Fixed an issue where some treasure chests appeared open even though they had not been interacted with. *After the patch is applied, unopened chests (including those that contain items which can be collected multiple times) will be restored to a closed state.

Fixed an issue where Guild Quests did not register as completed even after fulfilling the requirements.

Fixed an issue where the remaining effect count of meals with Gathering or Crafting boost effects was not decreasing correctly after consumption.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Fixes Planned for Version 1.4.0

The following content, which was included in version 1.3.1 on PS5 / PS4 / Xbox / Steam, will be addressed on the Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch in version 1.4.0.

* Additional details on the contents of version 1.4.0 will be provided in the patch notes at a later date.

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusting the Camera Expanding the camera range on the field in the Past and Ginormosia, allowing players to see farther into the distance. Adding "Camera Operation (Normal / Far)" to the Options screen. Normal Keeps the same camera behavior as before. Far Allows the camera to view farther into the environment.

Adjusting Flying with Skelegon Adjusting Flying with Skelegon so it can be used while jumping or swimming.

Adjusting Life Songs Adding an option to re-listen to Life Songs, which play when reaching Master Rank for a Life, by speaking with the respective Life Master.

Adjusted Farming Actions Updating controls so that "Water Plants" can now be performed with a different button from "SowSeeds" and "Harvest". Adjusted "Sow Seeds" and "Water Plants" to target all tiles on the farm. Players will now automatically sheath their weapon when dashing during harvesting.



Bug Fixes