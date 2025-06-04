Epic Games has revealed what we can expect from Fortnite on Switch 2, and it sounds like a huge step up.

The new console is gradually popping up across the globe as more regions click into 5th June, so it was only a matter of time before Epic lifted the lid on its Switch 2 improvements. In a new blog post, the studio has done exactly that.

We'll lay out the updates in bite-sized form first, then dig into some of them in a little more detail. At a glance, here's what you can expect from Fortnite on Switch 2:

60 FPS!

Higher resolution (2176x1224 docked, 1600x900 undocked)

Greater view distances (See more things in the distance!)

Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)

Clothing physics enabled

The Replay system is here — relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!

Capture video clips using the Capture button

GameChat* supported — stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends

For the hardcore tech folks: full “desktop” renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects

Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)

On the visuals side of things, 60fps and an improved resolution and draw distance look to be a game changer. Epic shared a handful of snaps of the game in action on Switch 2, and there's immediately a noticeable improvement over its last-gen counterpart:

Mouse support will be added in a patch this weekend, allowing you to rotate your character in Mouse Mode rather than the usual right stick input. When using Mouse Mode, a cursor will appear on screen while navigating the UI, and ZR will be treated as your "primary click" (ZL if you want to play with the other Joy-Con).

For all those hoping to dive in straight away, Epic suggests performing a system transfer between Switch 1 and Switch 2, before deleting and reinstalling Fortnite via the eShop. You won't need to reconnect your Epic and Nintendo Accounts in the process, apparently.

Hopping into a game for the first time on Switch 2 will net you a free 'Wishing Star Emote' as a welcome gift, and all game modes except Save the World will be present and correct right from the jump.

All in all, it looks to be an almighty improvement over the Switch 1 version we've all been stuck with for years. Damn it, the launch line-up was already looking stacked enough, why are we now considering hopping onto the Battle Bus for a few hours?