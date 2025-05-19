@Edu23XWiiU As a SAG-AFTRA member myself, as well as a former casting director, and therefore someone who has dealt with them from multiple angles, i can tell you the union is not perfect but they are absolutely doing the right thing here.

The union (as all unions) exists to protect the interests of all its members. If it lets this kind of AI nonsense slide, it will set a precedent that leaves thousands of actors (the VAST majority of whom are NOT wealthy, including myself, and many of whom are straight up poor) vulnerable to the theft and free reign, largely uncompensated and non-negotiable use of our likenesses and performances, which are literally the way we make our living. And of course are integral to our identities as human beings.

If the companies trying to capitalize on this kind of AI use have their way, and I work on one of their projects, they may be able to make my face and voice do whatever they want, without me having any control or additional compensation. If that doesn't sound insanely sinister and terrifying to you, even if you are not an actor or model, I don't know what else to tell you. What could they make my face and voice do with impunity? What is AI Darth Vader already doing?

You could say, "well then don't work on those projects." But: (1) a major point here is that the production company changed the terms of the agreement after it was already signed. I actually have already appeared on a couple of Disney subsidiary projects, so theoretically the union losing this fight could put me in this very dangerous situation, despite me having done these projects on agreements that had no word about AI.

And (2), the vast majority of union actors book only a small handful of projects per year, so it's not like we have a realistic option to decline a project, especially a major one like with Disney.

If SAG AFTRA wins this fight, though, then that's a huge step towards protecting our rights as talent and honestly as human beings. It may help set a precedent that further protects people (not just pro talent) from the unauthorized use of their likenesses for all sorts of nasty stuff.

In addition, whenever a union member (or someone acting on their behalf) tries to take money in a way that violates SAG agreements or policies, this undermines the protections the union offers us, and is essentially scab behavior that harms the union, its members (again, most of whom are poor), and the talent industry at large.

Whenever a non gaming entity makes waves in the gaming space, the tendency among the gaming community is to speak on it with much more authority than their understanding of the situation should afford. Please try to be conscious of this.