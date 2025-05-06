Over the past year, Xbox has been publishing more first-party IP on other platforms, and in the latest update it's now announced this mission is set to continue with Gears of War: Reloaded.

Not only is this remaster of the first game coming to Xbox and PC platforms, but it will also be getting an official release on the PlayStation 5 for the first time ever this August. This news has been shared after ongoing rumours - including one about Xbox potentially bringing the Halo series to other platforms in the future.





Gears of War: Reloaded comes to PS5 on August 26, remastered from the ground up Rev up your LancersGears of War: Reloaded comes to PS5 on August 26, remastered from the ground up pic.twitter.com/edHEdH72BB May 5, 2025

This latest announcement also follows comments from The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren in March of this year - mentioning how Xbox's new strategy is set to continue in 2025 with "a lot more titles" coming to not only the PlayStation 5 but also the Nintendo Switch 2.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also recently acknowledged in April how Nintendo has been a great partner - reiterating this support is "an important part" of Xbox's future.