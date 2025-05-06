Over the past year, Xbox has been publishing more first-party IP on other platforms, and in the latest update it's now announced this mission is set to continue with Gears of War: Reloaded.
Not only is this remaster of the first game coming to Xbox and PC platforms, but it will also be getting an official release on the PlayStation 5 for the first time ever this August. This news has been shared after ongoing rumours - including one about Xbox potentially bringing the Halo series to other platforms in the future.
This latest announcement also follows comments from The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren in March of this year - mentioning how Xbox's new strategy is set to continue in 2025 with "a lot more titles" coming to not only the PlayStation 5 but also the Nintendo Switch 2.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also recently acknowledged in April how Nintendo has been a great partner - reiterating this support is "an important part" of Xbox's future.