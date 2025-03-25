Microsoft's Xbox brand has a new strategy where it plans to make gaming more accessible than ever by releasing its games on more devices.

It began this last year with the release of titles like Pentiment and Grounded on Switch as well as Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush for the PlayStation 5. Now, according to The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren, this strategy will continue in 2025 with "a lot more titles" coming to not only the PS5 but also the Nintendo Switch 2.

Here's exactly what he had to say in his latest story:

"I originally revealed last year that Microsoft was considering a PS5 release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, ahead of Bethesda’s announcement during Gamescom Opening Night Live in August. I also reported that Bethesda was targeting April 2025 for Indiana Jones on PS5. "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s release on PS5 is part of a broader effort from Microsoft to bring more Xbox games to rival platforms. Microsoft first started launching previous Xbox-exclusive titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded on PS5 last year, and 2025 will include a lot more titles appearing on both PS5 and Nintendo’s Switch 2."

Xbox is gearing up next month for the release of Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the PlayStation 5. It will also be bringing games from Bethesda and Activision's libraries to other platforms in 2025 like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Earlier this year, Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer mentioned how excited he was about the Switch 2 and Xbox's multiplatform releases going forward. This follows multiple rumours about Xbox bringing all sorts of first-party IP to the Switch successor.

There have also been reports this year about Xbox releasing a partner handheld in 2025 and following this up with its own portable system in the future.