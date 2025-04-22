Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Update [ ]: Bethesda has officially announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered via its recent livestream. What's more, it's out now!

Sadly, there's been no mention of a potential Switch 2 release, which we kind of expected since the console isn't even out yet, but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for some news in the coming weeks and months.

In the meantime, Oblivion Remastered is out on Xbox (and Game Pass), PS5, and PC.

Original Story: Bethesda is set to officially reveal The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered tomorrow, 22nd April 2025. A livestream will kick off at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CET / 1am AET (Wed) during which we presume a trailer will be showcased to reveal all of those tasty visual upgrades.

It's also speculated that Bethesda may indeed shadow drop Oblivion Remastered at the same time, with previous rumours pointing to a potential release this month.

Of course, the question we're asking ourselves here is whether it will also make its way to the Switch 2. We're going to rule out the original Switch for now (though stranger things have happened!), but we reckon it's entirely plausible that Bethesda announces the game for Nintendo's upcoming hardware in addition to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Of course, it won't launch for the Switch 2 tomorrow because, well... the Switch 2 ain't out yet. But a quick note to say that it's planned for Summer 2025 or Fall 2025..? Yeah, we can definitely see that happening.

Either way, we'll know more tomorrow.