Microsoft's Phil Spencer has once again reiterated his support for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 in a new interview with Variety (thanks, VGC).

When asked whether Xbox has any specific projects in mind for the Switch 2, Spencer was understandably hesitant to provide concrete details, but expressed a passionate commitment to supporting Nintendo's upcoming console.

He states that 'Nintendo has been a great partner" and that getting Nintendo's support for Xbox games is "an important part of our future". Xbox recently dipped its toes further into the world of multiplatform releases by launching Pentiment and Grounded on the Nintendo Switch.

Previously, titles like Minecraft and Ori and the Blind Forest were also released on Switch, with Banjo-Kazooie also gracing Nintendo Switch Online.

Switch 2 is set to be released soon. As you’ve begun to branch out with games available on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, do you have plans for specific projects on Switch 2? So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games. I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future.

A recent rumour suggested that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future, though according to The Verge's Tom Warren, the release may not be "complete", suggesting that individual titles may be launched separately.

The Switch 2 is set to release on 5th June 2025, with Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition headlining a stellar line-up of launch games on day one.