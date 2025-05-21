Good Smile Company has announced it will be bringing back a pair of Metroid: Other M figures, which were originally released in 2012 and 2016.

This includes figma of 'Samus Aran' and 'Samus Aran: Zero Suit ver'. These listings are only for Japan at the moment and are due to ship early next year in 2026. Here's a look, along with a description of both:

From 'METROID Other M' comes a rerelease of figma Samus Aran! ・Using the smooth yet poseable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes.

・A flexible plastic is used which allows proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

・Various extras including the popular 'Morph Ball', two beam effects, and a part to pose her shooting missiles are included.

・Five alternate left hand parts are included, such as an open hand, a gripped hand and the classic 'thumbs-up' hand

・A poseable figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

From the popular action game 'Metroid: Other M' comes a figma of the main character with her power suit removed - Samus Aran: Zero Suit ver. ・Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes.

・A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

・She comes with both a calm and collected glaring expression and a gentle smiling expression.

・A variety of interchangeable hand parts including the 'Samus thumbs up' are included.

・Her handgun and Adam's helmet are included as accessories to display with her.

・An alternate head part with short hair is also included, allowing you to display the younger Samus.

・An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

If we hear any updates about a local re-release, we'll let you know. This follows Nintendo renewing a few Metroid video game trademarks recently.