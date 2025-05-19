Nintendo always seems to renew its trademarks at the juiciest of times. While these renewals are rarely anything to get excited about, a little bit of speculation never hurts. Especially with a new console looming.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by @Stealth40k, Nintendo has today renewed the trademarks for the Wii's Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and the DS' Metroid Prime: Hunters. With Prime Remastered making a surprise appearance on Switch back in 2023 and Prime 4 set to land on Switch 2 at some point this year, it's only natural to let a little bit of excitement take hold when two more series additions are mentioned in the same breath, but let's not get ahead of ourselves here.

Look, we want more Metroid as much as anyone else, but trademark renewals are a pretty standard affair for big companies like the House of Mario, so we'd advise against reading into this one too much. All a renewal really means is that Nintendo can keep the rights to a game title, without having to worry about anyone else sweeping in and applying to use it — just look at the huge swathes of trademarks the company re-bagsied in 2021, 2022 and even earlier this year.

So yes, these trademarks probably mean nothing to the future of Metroid Prime; but we're only human, and the return of Prime 3 (and 2, while we're at it) sure would be sweet...