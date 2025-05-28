Well, this is a little out of the blue! The Pokémon Company has surprised us all with the announcement that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on 16th October 2025.

The date was revealed in the following post on Twitter, with the studio reconfirming that the Switch 2 edition will boast improved graphics and frame rates. Naturally, there will be an upgrade pack from the physical and digital Switch 1 versions of the game for those who decide to move up at a later date.

The reveal also gave us a first look at the Legends Z-A cover art, which you can check out below:

And that wasn't the only surprise from TPC for today. The House of Pikachu also announced that a Pokémon Presents showcase will be coming our way on 22nd July 2025. The contents of the presentation hasn't been confirmed yet, but we'd imagine that Legends: Z-A will feature pretty heavily.