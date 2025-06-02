Update []: And Ryan 'Amphie' Craddock's first non-introductory video is now live! In it, he looks back at Gold & Silver and a memory involving grandparents, a Graveler, and a mistake that haunts him to this day...
Original Story: Pokémon, eh? Great, isn't it? Naturally, we're big Pocket Monster fans around these parts, but we can also say without fear of contradiction that certain corners of the Pokéfandom can get a bit, well, heated. A bit het up. A bit much sometimes. What's that noise? Sounds like pitchforks being sharpened...
Fortunately, if you're after somewhere to keep your PokéPositivity charged to the max while flushing all the negativity, there's a new channel starting up that promises to focus on just the good stuff. Introducing Amphie!
If this particular Pokétuber looks a bit familiar and you're wondering why we're suddenly touting him specifically, well, that's friend of the site and former NL staffer extraordinaire Ryan Craddock!
Ryan's ace. Have you played guitar with Miyamoto? Ryan's played guitar with Shigeru Miyamoto.
Anyway, he's starting up a Pokéchannel (Ryan, not Shigsy) which he describes as "a chill, calming place to discuss all things Pokémon", and given the drama that so frequently surrounds the franchise for so many reasons, that sounds pretty damn good to us. You can check out his introduction video above, with "the first proper video" scheduled for next week.
He's also embarking on a new musical venture involving an upcoming album (unrelated to Pokémon). Apparently it's a bit emo, so we're not sure we can endorse that 100% just yet. But if some serious pop punk sounds up your alley, keep an ear out later in the year.
And in the meantime, give Amphie a like, a subscribe, a follow, ring the bell, bang the drum — all that game — and keep an eye out for his first video next week. It's sure to be a treat!
Game Freak needs negativity and criticism right now lmao.
Hey, it's me! Huge thank you to Gavin and the NL team for sharing the news about my new YouTube channel.
I hope everyone (staff and readers!) are all doing good, miss you all! 💛
Wish the best to Ryan in this endeavor and I'll definitely check out his channel myself!
Toxic positivity is the soil for unfree societies.
@Max_the_German like now for example….🤷🏽♀️
If there's no negativity what is there to discuss?
Tbf being the largest multimedia franchise in the world comes with the largest and most toxic community in the world as well. Joining Pokemon discussions is like stepping into a field of land mines.
No negativity
Posts on most toxic SM available.
Negativity is not a weapon. There’s a reason positivity and negativity co-exist. Toxic positivity and pretending everything is okay is just as dangerous as blindly hating on everything. Flaws are not weaknesses, it’s strong to acknowledge and learn from them.
You know what. Much as I've been negative about the series, I think pokémon fans deserve this. There's plenty of places to keep complaining about the series. And it will continue to be done because, well, you know.
I wonder how well this is gonna turn out in practice though. Negative comments will probably still come through regardless.
I would like to buy a good Pokémon game but the last good ones were on Gameboy and Gameboy Advance. I don’t know how many Pokémon games released since then, but let’s say it’s 10 Pokémon games. That means Nintendo didn’t get like 600€ from me. All I know is, they are really bad and disrespectful to experienced gamers and I don’t even wanna play them if I would get them for free. That says a lot about the Pokémon company.
Let’s all chill out in a safe space where no one will insult us for defending this low quality franchise with shocking production values.
Peace.
I'm so proud of this comment section 🥲
Ah, the sunbeams are out, I see!
A drop of positivity doesn't mean ignoring the bad, it just means not rolling around in the mud and throwing it into every single corner of the room. Plenty of places to go for that already!
Personally, I have no interest in a discussion on absolutely anything, where negativity isn't allowed. I would prefer discourse which genuinely reflects the barometer of opinion, otherwise it's just fake.
Happy to hear someone being positive about Pokemon. I know I’ve enjoyed Switch era Pokemon quite a bit. Arceus may in fact be my favorite Pokemon game now.
And I totally get why specifying that it is a positive place is needed. We’re in an era where people seem to like not liking something more than they like liking something
just subbed! love some positivity in the world!
Always nice to have a chill place. Negative Nelsons won’t let you have anything.
It's kinda funny seeing how antagonistic some people want to be in light of someone trying to carve a space for good vibes over what's supposed to be a hobby.
Like, I'll be the first to say that criticism and complaints can be valid a lot of the time, but similar to "toxic positivity", it's also incredibly easy to fall down a rabbit hole of cynicism to the point where it's just a ritual, rather than a means of catharsis or productivity.
Sometimes people just want to talk about things they like with other people who like the same things and not have to deal with being constantly reminded of the bad aspects or have to deal with people who want to tell them the thing they like is bad and they are bad for liking it.
It's not "toxic positivity" to want a place to enjoy your hobbies (and we're talking about Pokemon here, not global politics). It doesn't require you completely sequester yourself from other points of view in all aspects of your life. I think a lot of you folks are lacking perspective and need to learn how to just enjoy things once in a while. Avoiding "toxic positivity" doesn't mean you should be required to constantly subject yourself to haters at all times.
There are a lot of negative things about Nintendo that get largely glossed over on this site, because this is a news site for Nintendo fans. There's nothing wrong with that either. I read about that stuff plenty elsewhere on the internet.
It's okay to want to have fun with your hobbies and share that fun with others who enjoy the same things. It's not a referendum on your overall outlook on life.
Hey everyone. Just to chime in on the 'negativity-free' discourse we're already having... 😅
As Gavin's already perfectly said above, this 'doesn't mean ignoring the bad'. Fair criticism will very much be a part of the channel, but instead of jumping on the bandwagon of 'Pokémon's bad' and slating it at every opportunity, I'll instead be focusing more on the positive aspects and discussing Pokémon as a hobby that brings us joy – which for most fans, is (hopefully) the case. 🙂
Cmon guys lets try to be civil haha. Personally I do like the cynicism and humor that light negativity can bring (Spice is the way I choose to taste my life ). But surely there is a place for people who just want to see rainbows and colors in their hobbies. Lets not take take that out and enjoy the diversity in ways to celebrate our gaming needs.
@ryancraddock Thank Arceus! The Pokémon fandom has been so incredibly negative recently so the fact that you’re making a channel that focuses around being positive definitely earns my respect.
Yay, I can't wait to spend $80 to catch all the new bugs.
I give it two months before the first 'Amphie is a SHILL! Pokémon YouTuber EXPOSED!!' video comes out from the (one of many) usual channels who's main source of YT income is just churning out the same 3 Pokémon themed negativity topics for years now. Hope they remember to have a big red arrow pointing to Ryan's face in the thumbnail. That way, people will know who they're talking about.
Slap on a soyjack meme too and you got yourself a hot take, buddy 😜
(But seriously, I'll check out the channel)
@Greatluigi Thank you!
@ryancraddock Good luck with this, Ryan!
I hate fn pokemon
Oo! I like the idea of a place to enjoy pokémon without the angry grandstanding that goes on in these comment sections! Thanks for the recommendation NL!
Check it out so you can not ask questions and just consoom product and get excited for next product
I'm very proud of the comments here being able to see this kind of language for what it is and call it out immediately. People tend to use this "positivity-focused, good vibes wholesome chungus" narrative when they want to divide people.
Not the kind of content worth watching imo, find someone who loves what they're talking about AND is able to see it for what it is.
Another thing - and I don't want to harp on too much about this guy cause he seems well-meaning - but you give a bad impression when your introductory video is already going on about the algorithm and SEO. Makes it sound like this is just a money venture to you even though you seem to understand how unrealistic that is (not to mention it paints the strict positivity in an even worse light). That's it really, best of luck with the channel wherever you decide to take it.
@PJOReilly Thanks, PJ! 😊
As someone who still appreciates Pokémon despite its flaws (I really liked Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), this sounds very nice.
I really don't understand why people here are thinking this will only be toxic positivity... Toxic negativity exists too... And just because you enjoy something doesn't mean you are being oblivious to its issues.
The "let people enjoy things" mentality can be annoying, yes, but I think the "don't ask questions, just consume product" mentality is equally annoying.
@ryancraddock Your welcome.
I really like this. There's enough negativity in this world, sometime people want escapism and to just enjoy their passions without bad thoughts.
Great, we need more positivity in gaming discourse.
I don't think the Pokemon series is perfect, but similarly I'm kinda fed up with the constant negativity around the series, esp. from those that haven't even played the recent games. It's not that the games need to be shielded from criticism - it's that everyone on the internet is a critic and it can be tiresome hearing the same complaints (which tbh often amount to the same thing) when all you want to do is discuss something you enjoy.
Great ! Can we get one for Tears of the Kingdom ??? This awesome game is getting way too much hate online.
Seeing as they’re also on Twitter I doubt that. Why are people still using that website run by an actual Nazi?
@ryancraddock Hey buddy, I've subscribed to the channel (YouTube is the only social that I use) and have a question. When you say "negativity free", what exactly do you mean? Cause as far as I'm concerned, Pokémon games have have plummeted in quality criticism of them somewhat inevitably forms the backbone of discussion amongst people such as myself who haven't really enjoyed them for several years. That kind of negativity I understand can get tiresome, especially when you don't agree in part or in whole, but it's warranted to talk about. If you're trying to avoid that, you run the risk of veering into the "toxic positivity" trap that everyone is talking about. That are prominent names in the Pokémon community who are very guilty of that behaviour. But if what you mean is that you just want to create a welcoming and friendly environment, I can respect that. And I would hope that you can still talk about your passion without only praising everything about it, cause not everything is perfect.
@DTFaux Ironically all this internet outrage is the catharsis. And like this very comments section proves, toxic negativity surrounding Pokemon is way out of control.
It's a bad faith argument for many people on this comments section to draw a hard line and pretend a positive space is fake if it restricts toxic negativity. Those people only operate in extremes, and most likely developed a sense of identity by swimming in their own poisonous rhetoric. (or the rhetoric fed to them)
Furthermore, there is such a thing as communal, socially accepted vitriol that helps tribe members strengthen their bonds with each other. So not only has toxic negativity become trendy and socially acceptable online, but also it's become a sense of catharsis and communal connection with other people who feel similar grievances.
My saaaffee spaaaceee.
What a silly little timeline we are stuck in. 🤣
@BlueBCA Hi, thank you very much for subscribing!
You've nailed it. The channel won't be criticism free at all (I agree about the quality decline, but rather than funnel that into anger and dwell on everything negative, I hope to fairly point out any flaws whilst also highlighting the positives- which do still very much exist).
As you say, it's more about having a friendly, accepting space. If I present the discussion in a brighter way, and try to encourage thoughtful, respectful comments in response, then hopefully it can be a place where people feel like they're allowed to chat about their hobby without having lots of strangers telling them how wrong they are for enjoying it 😅
Yeaaaah, I agree with the people saying this is a toxic positivity thing. Whilst I enjoyed SV, I can't say that other people had issues. 0/10, will not sub
Chiming in again to say that the people here commenting things like, "This is toxic positivity, everyone will just be blindly praising it, why would anyone defend such a garbage series?"... Saying that seriously just feels like toxic negativity to me.
Again, just because someone is liking something that may be flawed, it doesn't mean they are ignoring the flaws. It means that they can still like it despite the flaws.
I just really dislike all the assumptions being made in this comment section.
@coolioam OK? You got plenty of other channels to engage in negativity, nothing wrong with one that is positive. And frankly? Negative criticism hasn't done squat since it picked up in 2019 with SwSh. At some point, you just got to move on if Pokémon isn't cutting it for you.
Love how people are so...
But are simultaneously
Less defending Pokemon, and more: I've seen this song and dance before - all over the Internet since the late 90s.
People don't practice what they preach. They want people to be unique, to be weird, to be individuals. But if you don't think like they do - they don't want you to have a space anywhere in the public where you can speak your mind. They want you tucked into a corner of society where no one will ever hear of you again except for "other freaks" like you.
And this isn't even locked into any political or ideological group. Every group is like this.
No, being positive over something that 99% of what others don't like doesn't automatically make it toxic positivity. No, being positive over something that is so factually flawed does not immediately relegate it to toxic positivity either.
It just means you like what you like.
You know where it's flawed, but you like the parts in there that you like - whether it's the very parts that are flawed, or the few traits that are enjoyable.
People who hate on any said hobby or group or product simply cannot imagine that - for these people who like said things: THERE ARE NO GREENER PASTURES. They've tried other pastures, and no, none of them replaces what they like.
In terms of Pokemon...
Yes, they tried Digimon. Yes, they tried Nexomon. Yes, they tried Palworld. Yes, they even tried Dragon Seed and Jade Cocoon. And of course they tried just sticking to the old games.
None of these things have replaced the things they like about the newer Pokemon. And it's not that they can't stand to criticize it - it's just that's all people talk about and they just want to play the dang games / watch the dang series / play the dang card game / collect the dang merch with people in a fun space dedicated to just that: having fun with/ appreciating Pokemon.
And y'all don't want to allow them that space because it offends your righteous judgement.
I can replace "Pokemon" in there with a few hundred other names and it'd still stand.
.... Fun fact: I actually dislike Pokemon. So much so that I was ostracized/kicked out by a lot of Pokemon fans from their groups. I never tried to shame them for liking the game, tho. (I still consume Pokemon media tho, cuz my fam and friends love it)
Why was I kicked out? Because I said I like Monster Rancher more. XD
A positive Pokemon environment? It’s a lovely idea but as someone who isn’t a massive Pokemon fan (I just sometimes enjoy the games) one of the most entertaining things about a new Pokemon game is watching the lunatic hardcore lost their minds for whatever reasons. There can’t be many more aggressive and angry fantasies.
@HHappyGoose88 explain your username pls
@ryancraddock
Heya! Grats!
Sorry I wasn't around to see you off!
Only staff I remember leaving was the one dude who went to work for Sega...
I think this is great. It’s already been noted above, but genuinely, this is a great idea. It’s a great opportunity to have a place to just go and enjoy something and have a spot for it that doesn’t have to be muddied by the need to voice negative opinions.
There are plenty of spaces for those, and those should be utilized as an appropriate outlet, just as this is a great idea to remember that it can be nice to just escape into good feelings and nostalgia we can share together.
Finding out about a nice place for people and being upset that you’re not allowed to complain about stuff has weird hairs of sociopathy in it, and I think it’s good to remember that we are simply creating a variety of places appropriate for anybody to have a discussion tailored to their specific voice.
Keep it up. Options like this are wonderful.
Negativity free?!? Is it even the internet in that case?!?
@Thief oh good lord when did I ever say what this guy was doing was bad or we couldn’t have positivity. I made it pretty clear that the ones making the game deserve every bit of criticism for the garbage they have been putting out. I have moved on but man I would love to get back into it.
Makes sense, there's a place for criticism. However people negative about things have a habit of just becoming a nuisance and get in the way of all other discussion.
Like there's thousands of things to discuss with Pokemon, but very often people being negative try to drag discussion back to very few talking points.
Like does every Pokemon discussion have to be about hating Gamefreak? Nintendo reveals a new Pokemon, mechanic, etc. but people try to make the discussion about how they don't like the graphics for the billionth tie.
The repeated negative talking points frankly are not interesting, we heard it all before and it stifles actual discussion.
@Birdgas Thank you very much 😊
@Anakin Thank you!
