We all knew it was coming, but with Nintendo's latest financial results, the inevitable is here; Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has overtaken Sword & Shield to be the second best-selling Pokémon game in the franchise.

During the previous financial results, Scarlet & Violet was a mere 220,000 copies behind the Generation 8 titles, but now, it has surpassed it, reaching 26.79 million sales, compared to Sword & Shield's 26.72 million copies. Those figures go up to 31st March 2025.

What's most impressive here is that Generation 9 has overtaken its predecessor in a mere two years and three months, despite controversy surrounding the game's visuals and performance issues. We really hope that Switch 2 free performance update smooths things out so that people can enjoy the game for what it is.

The best-selling game is, of course, Pokémon Red & Blue, which has reportedly sold around 31.38 million copies. And it also makes Scarlet & Violet the sixth best-selling Switch game, with Super Mario Odyssey ahead of it at 29.28 million.

Given that we're just weeks away from the Switch 2, and that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is due out later this year (for both consoles), it'll be interesting to see if the franchise can continue its monumental success on the new console, and with the new generation. For comparison, Legends: Arceus has sold around 15 million.

Are you surprised to see Scarlet & Violet's sales numbers? Let us know in the comments.