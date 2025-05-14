Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Super Mario 64 is one of those classic sorts of games that, almost 30 since its release, is still giving up delightful little secrets. This time around, and as reported by GamesRadar, it's a hidden sound effect that's gonna take an insane snack budget to settle into listening out for.

Kaze Emanuar, a hacker who's been reporting his findings on Super Mario 64 for years now, has released a new YouTube video detailing some bugs that result from inbuilt game timers, some of which - he's found out the hard way - take some 14 months to go off. That's ages, mate.

The bug in question revolves around Sushi the Shark in the game's Dire, Dire, Docks course. To break it down simply, Sushi makes a sound every 16 seconds or so, according to Emanuar. This sound is repeated so frequently by the character that you never hear it in full.

However, due to the nature of the timers built into the game - to prevent "overflow bugs" - if a player were to, oh we don't know, sit on the screen with Sushi present for 60.8334 weeks or so, the sound will abruptly stop playing. Then it'll play fully, just the one time. A brand new sound, heard for the first time in full, in a 29-year-old game.

Hat's off to that man, as it really is quite the aural massage, a complex - and barely audible - mixture of "fish struggling" with undercurrents (there's a pun!) of "post-takeaway bum noise." Sound good? You can hear it for yourself in full in the timestamped video at the top of this very article. Life is just great sometimes, innit.

The reasoning behind the bug is explained in much more detail in the full video, and it's absolutely worth jumping into for some other fun tidbits on bugs, timers and other cool bits and bobs about how those games we all love so much actually work!

Know of any other cool secrets or bugs in Super Mario 64, or any other Nintendo game for that matter? Let us know!