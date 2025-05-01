Just recently, we reported that developer Masahiro Sakurai had been successful in the Switch 2 lottery system in Japan, thus receiving an invite to purchase the upcoming console.

Now, another legendary developer has announced his own success, and that's Hideki Kamiya. Famous for his work on Resident Evil 2, Bayonetta, and Okami, Kamiya is currently hard at work on the Okami Sequel at his new studio Clovers in partnership with Capcom.

He posted to social media to show what he wound up pre-ordering (the console, Mario Kart World, and a Pro Controller), with a simple statement that reads "That's quite good...".

It's another indication that the big developers in Japan aren't simply handed Switch 2 consoles like they're promotional flyers; they've got to purchase them just like the rest of us.

Still, it could be seen as an encouraging sign that we might be graced with the Okami Sequel at some point in the future. There's no telling right now which platforms Clovers/Capcom plans to target for the release, but if Kamiya sees the Switch 2 as a viable console, then we might well be playing the sequel to one of the greatest adventure games of all time in the years to come.

For now, we'll see you online in Mario Kart World, Kamiya. Maybe... Probably not, though.