If you've entered the lottery to get a Switch 2 in Japan, then you may well be hearing back from Nintendo relatively soon. Many have been receiving emails from Nintendo to confirm that they've been successful in securing a Switch 2 pre-order over the past day, with one of the successes coming from none other than Smash and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai.

Highlighted to us by friend of the site and NL contributor Andrew J. Rue, Sakurai tweeted just under three weeks ago that he'd entered the lottery to try and get a new console on launch day, 5th June 2025. And in a follow-up yesterday, he confirmed that he was one of the winners.

Sakurai's surprise is evident on social media, as translated by Rue:

"I-I-I…I what…? I won the lottery!!"

Rue pointed out to us that Sakurai's success likely comes from the fact that he's pre-ordered the multi-language system, which is the more expensive version of the console in Japan, costing 69,980 yen. There is a cheaper Switch 2 available for 49,980 yen, but this is a Japanese language-only system.

Yes, despite being the director of one of the big Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives in Kirby Air Riders, Sakurai has had to join the rest of us in lining up for the new console. No perks there! Although he likely has a dev kit somewhere...

Anyway, congrats to those of you who've managed to secure a lottery win in Japan! There's been a bit of chaos surrounding the system over the past 48 hours, with Nintendo warning fans about phishing emails and the My Nintendo Store going down as the lottery opened.