After today's reveal that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 consoles on 16th October, The Pokémon Company has lifted the lid on how much each edition will set you back, and we're pleasantly surprised.

As shared on BlueSky by Serebii's Joe Merrick, Legends: Z-A on Switch will set you back £49.99, while the Switch 2 version will go for the slightly higher price of £59.99. In Japan, this works out at 7,100/8,100 Yen for Switch 1/2, with 1,000 Yen for the upgrade pack, so we'd expect to see a $60/$70 split in the US.

We do have some prices for Pokémon Legends Z-A UK Switch 1: £49.99 Switch 2: £59.99 Japan Switch 1: 7100 Yen Switch 2: 8100 Yen Upgrade: 1000 Yen — Joe Merrick (@joemerrick.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T14:31:09.851Z

All things considered, we're pretty pleased with that Switch 2 price. In a world of £70 Donkey Kong Bananzas and £75 Mario Kart Worlds, £59.99 feels like a reasonable price to pay for the next-gen edition of a brand new game. It'll be interesting to see if Metroid Prime 4: Beyond follows suit when it launches on both consoles later this year.

We can expect to hear more news on Legends: Z-A at the next Pokémon Presents showcase, which TPC has today scheduled for 22nd July.