More and more videos of people getting their Switch 2s early are popping up online, and the latest is probably the biggest and best look we've had at the system and its UI.

In fact, the same person who shared the unboxing and boot screen has now uploaded a video showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2's start-up screens, setup process, and various system settings within the console. (thanks to reader Zuljaras for letting us know!)

User popsculture2 acquired a Switch 2 earlier today, and in an 11 minute long video, shows off all of the above and more, and there are a lot more options than we have on the Switch 1.

We're not going to dive into the video too much here, but admittedly, we know about many of these settings already as Nintendo has gradually been sharing information about the Switch 2 since its big reveal in April.

What we will say is that, crucially, as with that start up video, it's all very familiar.

We've got more confirmation on that "missing update" as when popsculture2 tries to download some games from his library, he's prompted to update the console, when he gets a pop-up saying that the console is already on the latest version. The rumoured patch, which seems to allow players to play Switch 1 games, isn't live yet.

It seems like we're going to keep getting these kinds of videos right up until the console's launch on 5th June 2025. Thankfully, we're just over a week away until we can get our hands on our own units now.

Let us know your thoughts on the UI and settings in the comments.