We're a little over a week away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, so naturally, a few leaks are starting to make their way online.

The latest is a video showcasing the Switch 2 being powered on for the first time, meaning we get a good look at the primary Nintendo and Switch logos before the system takes you through the initial settings (thanks, VGC).

It's not the most egregious leak we've ever seen, and thankfully it doesn't really show anything we couldn't have safely predicted – it's the boot screen, what more do you want?

Thankfully, touch wood, it's also likely that we won't see anything beyond what's been shown here. Nintendo has already been quite forthcoming about what kind of settings and features are available via the Switch 2 home screen, and according to a prior leak, it seems that the company has also made it so games remain unplayable until a planned day-one update.

The Switch 2 will launch next week on 5th June 2025. If you're in the UK and have a click-and-collect pre-order secure with retailer Smyths, the firm has confirmed it will be opening all stores for a midnight launch between 12:01am and 12:30am on the 5th.