Switch 2 was promoted as having backwards compatibility with existing Switch titles, but as we now know, not every game works properly on Nintendo's new hardware.

It was previously revealed by the Japanese firm how it was testing as many games as possible and with this in mind, the company's website has provided an official update on a few titles.

Fortnite (in case you missed the news during the Switch 2 Direct) has a "Nintendo Switch 2 version planned". This is now reflected in Nintendo's official document listing "Switch games with issues that are planned to be addressed".

Alongside this is the news "issues" with Fitness Boxing on Switch 2 are "planned to be resolved via an update".

