We're getting closer to the Switch 2 and Nintendo has now revealed its plans for the launch events at its stores in the US.

If you're planning on heading to either the Nintendo New York store or the newly-opened San Francisco store, you're going to want to show up on June 4th. Entry to both events is "first come, first served".

In New York the event will kick off on 3pm ET and in San Francisco it will take place at 1pm PT. Following each celebration there will be a "separate Nintendo Switch 2 Shopping Session" at each store, taking place on 9pm PT/12am ET. To attend this, you'll need to have a Warp Pipe Pass, with more details "coming soon".

Other locations in the US like GameStop will also be hosting midnight events, with additional units to also be made "available in-store and online". Pre-orders are now live for the Switch 2, with the base system priced at $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD.