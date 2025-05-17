If you haven't pre-ordered a Switch 2 yet and feel like you've missed out, the US video game retailer GameStop has announced it will be offering additional units both in-store and online at launch.
So, when the launch event begins in GameStop stores, you'll still be able to potentially acquire a system around this time. This again includes the in-store option or you could try securing one online.
"Didn't pre-order Switch 2? Additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at launch while supplies last. Launch event begins in-store at 3pm local time on June 4th. Switch 2 pickups start at 12am EST / 9pm PST."
GameStop has also issued a reminder about how customers can get 40% extra trade credit on "any video games traded towards Switch 2 games or accessories until the end of June. You can check out more on how to pre-order a Switch 2 in our full pre-order guide here on Nintendo Life.