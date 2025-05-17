@sfb I'm 32 years old myself. And costochondritis is actually what I was diagnosed with. The best way the doctor described it is like carpal tunnel of the chest. So just like how repetitive motion in your hands and wrists can give you carpal tunnel, repetitive motions in your chest can give you costochondritis. And my day job has me doing a lot of repetitive motions, especially with heavy lifting.

They also prescribed me an anti-inflammatory and told me to use ice and heat. But since I can't really have an ice pack or a heating pad while working, I have to use lidocaine or menthol gel for pain relief. And it did seem to do the trick for a bit. But as long as I don't strain myself, it should hopefully resolve itself soon. As it is, I have a work restriction to where I cannot lift more than ten pounds (4.5 kilograms for those who use the metric system) for a week.

@Regulus6891 Thank you. I wish for a speedy recovery myself. It's not fun being injured like this. But it only reaffirms for me the need to get a job that is less physically taxing. Really hoping that Nintendo will select me for an interview for their localization team (applications for which are currently available on their website), at the very least; I never made it past the application stage in the past.