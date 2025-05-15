Following rumours late last year Mortal Kombat 1 could be winding down its support sooner rather than later, NetherRealm and WB Games have this week announced the arrival of the Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition.

This version of the game, which is available for $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), is said to offer the "most extensive Mortal Kombat 1 experience" including not only the base game and more recent Khaos Reigns story expansion but also both Kombat Packs (including all of the DLC fighters so far).

All up there are 35 fighters and 21 Kameos. Additionally, you'll also get the "new movie skins" update, Animalities which dropped alongside Khaos Reigns, and there's even Floyd. You can see the full trailer for the Definitive Edition on the game's official YouTube channel.

This again follows rumours in 2024 about NetherRealm supposedly axing its plans for a second story expansion and third Kombat Pack. It follows the series co-creator Ed Boon claiming this particular entry was going to potentially have "years of content" going forward, following its release in 2023.

Alongside this announcement is a "May Hotfix" update which contains character and Kameo Fighter changes and adjustments.