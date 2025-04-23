Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been live for a few weeks in Europe and the UK, with many ensuring that they can get their shiny new console on launch day, 5th June 2025. And French retailer Fnac has spoken to French technology publication Frandroid about the demand from its point of view.

Director of multimedia and gaming Charlotte Massicault told the publication that (via machine translation) "the first weekend, it was completely crazy" in terms of the number of pre-orders, and that apparently, the retailer has hit a "historic level" already (via FamiBoards, Installbase, and Reddit)

Fnac actually opened pre-orders pretty early, on the very day of the big Nintendo Direct on 2nd April, which was before many others, so fans were obviously keen to get in the doors early.

Massicault says that accessories have been selling incredibly well too, particularly the GameChat Camera, which "surprised" the retailer. She also tells Frandroid that "price is not a barrier" as the console is hitting a different market to that of the family friendly Switch.

Unsurprisingly, interest has been highest in the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, but game pre-orders have been a little steadier. However, Massicault is confident that "there will be a big acceleration towards the end" as we get closer to launch.

If the pre-order situation sounds a little hectic, then hopefully you won't have too much to worry about. Fnac and Nintendo are seemingly confident about the number of units available for pre-order.

While Massicault can't guarantee that there won't be difficulties in "the first few weeks" after launch, she does suggest that — at least for the pre-order period — Fnac will close pre-orders if they can't deliver on day one availability.

Sounds like the Switch 2 will be a success, then, at least in France. In North America, pre-orders are going live later tonight (midnight) and tomorrow, so we hope that the same level of confidence and availability is... well, available for our friends in the US and Canada.

Do you have your Switch 2 pre-order in? Let us know in the comments.