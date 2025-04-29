The famous Japanese video game outlet Famitsu regularly releases a list of its readership's "most wanted" games, and in the latest April update, it's added Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives for the first time based on the latest round of votes.

In the top 30 "most wanted" games, Mario Kart World was in 12th place, with Donkey Kong Bananza in 23rd spot and Masahiro Sakurai's new game Kirby Air Riders following in 25th place. Taking out the top spot for this particular period was Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake followed by Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is also on its way to the original Switch.

Famitsu's "most wanted" games for April 9 - April 15 (via Nintendo Everything):

1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 737 votes

2. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 456 votes

3. [PS5] Pragmata – 392 votes

4. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 323 votes

5. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 254 votes

6. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 220 votes

7. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 219 votes

8. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 212 votes

9. [NSW] ToHeart – 196 votes

10. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 191 votes

11. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 154 votes

12. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 145 votes

13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 143 votes

14. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 138 votes

15. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 133 votes

16. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 111 votes

17. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 106 votes

18. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered – 101 votes

19. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 90 votes

20. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 87 votes

21. [PS4] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 85 votes

22. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 80 votes

23. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 74 votes

24. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven Re – 71 votes

25. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 69 votes

26. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 67 votes

27. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 66 votes

28. [NSW] Ushiro – 64 votes

29. [NSW] Gradius Origins Collection – 61 votes

30. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 60 votes

To be fair, the games out in front have had a lot more time to build up some excitement and this is only a small pool of votes. Still, it is a bit of a surprise, as there are no doubt many Nintendo fans out there who are already looking forward to the Switch 2 and can't wait to get their hands on titles like the new open-world Mario Kart.

This anticipation has seemingly been reflected in sales - with pre-orders reaching "historic" levels at select retailers and locations despite the higher price of the new system and price hikes on select games.