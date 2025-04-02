In a time when people are crying out for originality from big games developers, Capcom, at least, has been serving up the goods with the likes of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
This unique blend of action, strategy and tower defense look, sounds and plays beautifully (we may have already played it on another platform) and it'll be interesting to see how it may - or may not - take advantage of any and all of the new features that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be bringing to the table when it launches on June 5th.
Oh my god, it's so soon!
Comments
Boom! Been playing on game pass. Happy to buy on switch 2.
I don't think that was Switch 2 footage, but it'll still look spectacular I'm sure! It would be incredible if it could run at 60fps though.
Absolutely dope game. If you haven't played it, be sure to give it a try on Switch 2! One of my favorites from last year.
Good that some devs are, in the words of Nathaniel bandy, “striving for originality”.
Wow. Another gem getting ported.
