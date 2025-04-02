In a time when people are crying out for originality from big games developers, Capcom, at least, has been serving up the goods with the likes of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

This unique blend of action, strategy and tower defense look, sounds and plays beautifully (we may have already played it on another platform) and it'll be interesting to see how it may - or may not - take advantage of any and all of the new features that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be bringing to the table when it launches on June 5th.

Oh my god, it's so soon!