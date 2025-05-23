Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

One of the new features of the Switch 2 is the ability to use the Joy-Con 2 as a mouse-like controller. It's a feature that quite a lot of games and genres can benefit from and in case you missed it, Koei Tecmo's grand strategy game Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition will also support this style of play.

Additionally, you'll also be to plug in and play with a regular "USB mouse" as well. Koei Tecmo showcased this in new gameplay footage of the title, which you can see around the 10-minute mark in the video above.

The developer notes how a regular USB mouse will actually "take priority" over the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls when it's connected, although you can continue to use button shortcuts on the controllers, and it's easy to swap to and from either mouse control option.

All up, there are "about four main ways" to play this game. This includes the standard controller, Joy-Con mouse mode, USB mouse mode, and with the Switch 2's touch panel. Left-handed controls are supported as well and you can set the sensitivity of the mouse in the game menu options.

Mouse and keyboard control options were also supported during the Switch generation with select games.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening was released for the original Switch in 2022 and was followed up with a local eShop version in 2023. According to Koei Tecmo's official website, you'll also be able to upgrade the game "for free or through paid DLC".