Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Nintendo's rollout of retro games for the Switch Online service will continue next week with the addition of four Super Nintendo titles.

These games (made up of strategy, turn-based and RPG action) will be arriving on 28th March 2025 and include Nobunaga's Ambition, Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons.

Here's the official description and you can check out the trailer above:

"Do you have the ambition build a kingdom? Well, then get ready as NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION, NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV™: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons are coming to SUPER NES - Nintendo Switch Online on March 28th!"

This update follows an Game Boy library update earlier this month adding Donkey Kong and Mario Picross. To play all of these games, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

Nintendo also recently announced it would be removing Super Soccer, with the game scheduled to be pulled from the service 27th March 2025 (or 28th March, depending on your location).