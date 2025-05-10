Nintendo's new $80 price tag on Mario Kart World has led to concerns more companies will follow with price hikes and Gearbox head Randy Pitchford has now been asked about the possible pricing of Borderlands 4 when it arrives later this year.

Speaking at a PAX East panel, he admitted he didn't know the price (yet) but noted how it would ultimately be the publishing house's decision to make. Tariffs now also need to be factored in and the development budget for Borderlands 4 is "more than twice" the amount of Borderlands 3.

"We’re gonna have a price set soon. (It) might be the new price that Nintendo and Microsoft have led with, (or) it might be that we stay back. It’s gonna be the people at the publishing house that decide that. If it is cheaper, maybe we’ll sell you that minimap that you guys want that we’ll develop later. How bad you want that? $10? I don’t know. I’m just kidding.”

The "fundamental philosophy" according to Pitchford is to get "people to buy" games so his team can "make more", but it's also a balancing act when it comes to giving the customer the best value possible.

"We want people to buy it so we have the resources to make more, but we want everyone who buys and plays a Gearbox game to feel certain that they got the better end of the bargain."

Nintendo has also acknowledged this week how it may still have to change the price of the Switch 2 console depending on how the current tariff situation shakes out.