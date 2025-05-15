Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Update [ ]: Whoa whoa, hold up — Cookie Clicker coming to Switch 2 too? Well, that's us sorted, then...

No date has been given for the Switch 2 version yet, but we'll keep an eye out for it, of course.

Original Story: Yes, you read that headline correctly. Cookie Clicker, the infamous idle game about clicking a cookie, is coming to Switch, fresh out of the oven, on 22nd May.

We'd imagine that you will be familiar with Cookie Clicker already. This one was initially released by one-man dev Julien 'Orteil' Thiennot back in 2013 and quickly built up a huge following thanks to its addictively simple gameplay loop: click the cookie to get more cookies.

If you've never sampled it before, then we'd wager that synopsis sounds a little dry. But trust us, it's the ultimate time sink. Each cookie you gain gives you the chance to get even more cookies, with unlockable auto-clickers and a whole host of other weird and wonderful ways to keep the baked goods rolling in.

The Switch version was teased on Orteil's BlueSky account, and the corresponding eShop page revealed it would be arriving next week for just £4.29 / $4.99 — a small price to pay to risk losing all your free time.

Here's the official rundown of the game's features and a handful of eShop screenshots from publisher DashNet, so you can see what you're letting yourself in for:

* Collect cookies and spend them to earn even more cookies

* Over 600+ upgrades

* Pet your dragon* Mini-games

* Unlock heavenly perma-upgrades

* Music by C418

Look, we can't imagine that this will be rocketing to the top of our Game of the Year lists come December, but it runs the risk of scoring highly in the 'Most Played' category if we're not careful.