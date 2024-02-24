Video games. They can transport you to other worlds, put you in someone else's shoes, and artfully illuminate and educate while engaging your grey matter with entertainment of astonishing variety. There's no end to the incredible, life-affirming experiences on offer: from thought-provoking, narrative deep-dives to blasting through zombie hordes with a double-barrelled shotty; from quiet card games to surreal, technicolor kingdoms of floating platforms and mushrooms. Video games!

They're so great that (as with anything) it's possible to get a little obsessive, to the point where playing your favourite game can start to impact other areas of your life. Today we're looking at Switch games with the dangerous power to devour your every waking moment, if you let them: The most addictive games on Nintendo Switch.

To be clear, all of these games are very good. Some might say too good, in fact, due to their ability to hook you and keep you playing, and playing, and playing to the detriment of all other concerns. If you've got a backlog, a job, or loved ones you enjoy spending time with, you might want to avoid these exceedingly addictive, day-devouring, rabbit-hole games. These gameslaugh in the face of healthy sleep patterns. They'll have you sitting down for a quick blast of an evening and...geez, it's 2:41am!? Okay, let's stop at 3...Oh my, 4:16am. Work in the morning...

Ready for lots of roguelikes? Let's run down — in no particular order — our picks for the most addictive Switch games. Be warned: approach with extreme caution!

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch) Publisher: 2K Games / Developer: Firaxis Games Release Date: 16th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 16th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )







This is the OG 'one more turn' game. If you think Civilization peaked at IV, the sixth entry won’t change your mind, but we envy anyone who’s never played the series, as Civilization VI on Switch is a brilliant introduction. Watching — and influencing — how the world unfolds is as addictive as ever, and the boon of portability makes this a great way to play. Lack of online play is an obvious disappointment, but the core game works fantastically well on the handheld and we had an absolute blast; take our advice and get stuck in. If you've got no plans for tomorrow, or the rest of the week. Month. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. Sid Meier's Civilization VI $28.73

Amazon (US)

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Just make sure you've got a clear schedule. Dead Cells $29.95

£23.18

Amazon (US)

Overwatch 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Blizzard / Developer: Blizzard Release Date: 4th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 4th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Overwatch 2 is a lot of things, but a proper sequel to the original (now unavailable) Overwatch is not one of them. Although a few new maps and heroes are welcome, and the gameplay itself remains just as enjoyably intense as it always was, there is nothing here that feels innovative or notable enough to justify that ‘2’ in the title. Overwatch 2 feels more like a few updates Blizzard could have pushed to the original release. Couple this with the heightened focus on monetization and, despite its positives, you’re left with an experience that feels like it falls short of the potential it had. However, as a free-to-play game, it costs you nothing but time to try, and matches are just about as fun and addictive as they always have been.