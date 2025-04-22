If you're in Kyoto and happen to be paying a trip to the Nintendo Museum, make sure you have your 3DS on you, as there are a couple of exclusive StreetPass Miis you can grab.

Nintendo Dream Web's Editor-in-Chief Rifa has paid a visit to the museum and shared a few photos of her time there. But one of them has caught the attention of a few online as being a little different. And no, we're not talking about the Switch 2.

It seems like going to the Nintendo Museum will get you a new StreetPass of Shigeru Miyamoto. This special Mii is only available here for now, and we think it's a pretty cute addition.

Along with that, co-founder of The Rockman EXE Zone MegaRockEXE also stopped by the museum and confirmed that, not only is Miyamoto's Mii up for grabs via StreetPass, but you can also get Miis of Shinya Takahashi and Shuntaro Furukawa.

This appears to be a new feature of the museum which has just been added, and only a handful of visitors have reported getting the Miis. Make sure you queue is clear when you head in, folks!

Additionally, you can get a 3DS StreetPass with 3 special Miis at the Nintendo Museum: Miyamoto, Furukawa, and Takahashi. pic.twitter.com/uYP5fmjj2S April 21, 2025

It's just the kind of touch we expected from the Nintendo Museum — we're actually a little surprised it wasn't there from day one. Well, at least StreetPass fans worldwide will be excited.

Are you heading to the Nintendo Museum? Will you be taking your 3DS? Let us know in the comments.