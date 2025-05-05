Bandai Namco has issued a new patch for Freedom Wars Remastered on the Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.8.0 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

It's a fairly hefty one that introduces several bug fixes, gameplay adjustments, and new features.

If you've yet to play Freedom Wars Remastered, we reckon it's worth checking out, particularly if you're a fan of the original 2014 release on the PS Vita. We awarded it a score of 7/10 and said that the "core gameplay is challenging and satisfying in equal measure, with plenty of customisable options and upgrades to keep you hooked".

For now, let's check out the patch notes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed Bug Causing Unresponsiveness When Accessing Volunteer Guidance Requests

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unresponsive when attempting to access the Volunteer Guidance Request from the cell monitor.

Adjusted Invincibility Frames During Evasion with Autocannons

Fixed a bug where invincibility frames during evasion were unintentionally extended when using Autocannons.

Fixed Bug Where Thorn Ejection Could Skip Cutscenes

Fixed a bug where the Thorn Ejection button could unintentionally skip all in-battle camera cutscenes, such as those triggered when downing an Abductor.

Fixed Bug Where Lock-On Was Cancelled During Spear Attacks

Fixed a bug where the lock-on would be disengaged when performing a weak attack with a spear while locked onto an enemy.

Fixed Bug Where Accessory Loadout Deletion Caused Incorrect Display

Fixed a bug where deleting an accessory loadout in "Contribution Guidance Request > Appearance/Body Modification Records" would leave the accessory's loadout name visible while incorrectly deleting the Sinner's loadout name.

Fixed Bug Where Destination Icon Remained After Operation Completion

Fixed a bug where the destination icon would remain displayed after completing the operation "DO: XX8-5: Liquidation"

※↓↓Overseas Announcement Only↓↓※ (Only occurs when system language is not Japanese)

Fixed Bug Where Skip Button Displayed as Thorn Ejection Button During Battles

Fixed a bug where the skip prompt during skippable battle cutscenes was incorrectly displayed as the Thorn Ejection button.

※↑↑Overseas Announcement Only↑↑※

【Steam】Fixed Bug Where Gamepad Inputs Were Incorrect

Fixed a bug where improper inputs could occur when using a gamepad, such as difficulty controlling movement with the analog stick.

【Switch】Fixed Bug Where Online Room Information Didn’t Update Properly

Fixed a bug where online room information would not update correctly, such as multiple players appearing with the same Sinner ID.

Improved Game Stability

Fixed several crash-related bugs to improve overall game stability.

Fixed Other Bugs

Fixed other bugs.

Specification adjustments/changes

Ajusted Burn Damage

Increased the damage dealt by the Burn status effect, triggered by accumulated fire-based attacks.

Adjusted Tracking Performance of Artificial Abductors’ Weapons

Adjusted the tracking performance of "H Missile Pod" and "Guided Missile Launcher" armaments used by Artificial Abductors.

Adjusted Accessory Behavior to Improve Hit Detection with Certain Weapons

Adjusted the behavior of Accessories equipped with Igel-series weapons to improve hit accuracy, as attacks would often land short of the target.

Adjusted Weapon Balance



-Murasame Series : Increased movement speed.

-Murasame & Damascus Knife Series : Increased damage for weak attack combos and downward slash in vertical spinning attacks.

-AAW Series : Decreased damage multiplier and blast radius in PvP; increased ammo replenishment rate.

-Igel Series : Increased magazine capacity, maximum ammo capacity, ammo replenishment rate, movement speed, and damage multiplier in PvP; attacks can now hit multiple parts.

-Blaster Series : Increased power, stagger damage, blast radius, headshot multiplier, and damage multiplier in PvP.

-Phalanx Series : Increased magazine capacity and maximum ammo capacity.

-Enryu Series : Adjusted to reduce the likelihood of bullets hitting the ground immediately after firing.

-Nambu Series : Adjusted to reduce the likelihood of bullets hitting the ground immediately after firing. Also, increased power and maximum lock-on count.

-Creamy Series : Increased magazine capacity and maximum ammo capacity.

-Mutated Weapons (Ammo Replenishment Rate) : Significantly increased mutation parameters.



Adjusted Part Break and Acquisition Rewards for General-Purpose Artificial Abductors

Adjusted the resource grades (A/B/C/D) obtained from part breaks and part pickups on Standard Bipedal and Quadrupedal Artificial Abductors to match the level of the target Abductor.

Adjusted GDPP Earned in PvP Operations

Adjusted the amount of GDPP earned on the results screen of PvP operations.

Removed Ability to Skip In-Battle Cutscenes with Thorn Ejection Button

Removed the ability to skip cutscenes using the Thorn Ejection button to prevent unintentional skipping.

Added Dash Function Option

Added an option to enable or disable dashing by holding down the evade button, located under "Sinner Management Menu > Options > Other Settings."

Relaxed Requirements for Temporary Accessory Selection

Changed the feature so that temporary accessories—previously only usable when your own accessory was abducted—can now be freely used in any operation where accessories can accompany you.

Note: Temporary Accessories = Accessories of players who have exchanged Fellow Cards.

Added TIPS Viewing Function

Added a function to view TIPS from "Accessory Services > Education Program Review Request.

Changed Display Format of Modular Selection Screen

Changed the display format of the Modular Selection Screen so that if you possess multiple modulars of the same type, they will be grouped together by type.

Changed Sort Function in Equipment Customization Screen

Changed the sorting function in the Equipment Customization Screen so that when sorting by "Category," the items are now sorted by weapon series instead of alphabetically by weapon name.