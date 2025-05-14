One of the Switch 2 titles that we are most looking forward to is Fast Fusion, the latest high-octane racer from Shin'en Multimedia that will be speeding onto the new hardware on launch day. Like the previous entries in the 'Fast' series, this one already boasted more than a few F-Zero stylings, but the dev has revealed that things are even more F-Zeroy than we thought.

That's because we today found out that voice actor Jack Merluzzi will once again be lending his vocal talents to the Shin'en joint, bringing a welcome pinch of F-Zero GX in the process. You see, Merluzzi voiced the likes of Black Shadow, Beastman, The Skull and the announcer in the 2003 GameCube racer — talk about synergy!

This isn't his first Fast rodeo, either. Merluzzi previously voiced the announcer in the Wii U's FAST Racing NEO, and his IMDb boasts even more big names like Mega Man X7, Tekken 5, Metal Gear Solid 3, Fitness Boxing and more.

"His talents bring our game to life," Shin'en stated in the reveal tweet:



His talent brings our game to life.



Only for Nintendo Switch 2. June 5, 2025.#NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/ecJmGOL0uA Excited to welcome back voice actor Jack Merluzzi (Mega Man, F-ZERO, Tekken) for FAST FUSION!His talent brings our game to life.Only for Nintendo Switch 2. June 5, 2025. #FASTFUSION May 13, 2025

Fast Fusion will arrive on the Switch 2 eShop on 5th June for £13.49 / €14.99 / $14.99. For more info on the upcoming racer, be sure to check out our conversation with the devs, which you'll find in full below.