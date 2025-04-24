Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Our recent interview with Shin'en Multimedia regarding the upcoming launch of Fast Fusion gave us plenty of answers as to the game's new features and performance on Switch 2.

Now, thanks to an official listing on the Nintendo eShop, we now know how much it will cost. In short, if you thought Fast RMX was good value for money, then buckle up, because Fast Fusion might well be an essential purchase, costing just £13.49 / €14.99 (we'll update with the US price as soon as we can).

To put that in perspective, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – which many believed should have been a free pack-in title with the console – is priced at £7.99. Sure, it's cheaper, but goodness, with Fast Fusion you're getting a full-blown racing game with hundreds of vehicles, brand new tracks, GameShare capabilities, and lots of 4K goodness for just a few quid more.

Our interview also confirmed that the game's file size will be reasonably small on Switch 2, coming in at roughly 3.7GB.

Now, let's check out the official description:

Fast Fusion is the fastest antigrav racing game you may have ever experienced. Race your anti-grav vehicle through brilliant tracks such as the beautiful Redwood Forest, the storm planet Tempesta or through the lofty heights of Yama Crest. Use the exciting 'Fusion' ability! 'Fusion' lets you create hundreds of improved racing machines by fusing your favorite vehicles into new ones, with improved specifications and unique looks. Risk it all by mastering the new antigrav hyper jump technology to get ahead of your opponents.

Fast Fusion will support performance of up to 4K/60fps. 120FPS will not be supported at launch, but Shin'en states that this may be possible with a future patch.