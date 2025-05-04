Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 811k

Later this month, Level-5 is finally releasing Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time on the Switch after multiple delays.

Nintendo's eShop is now displaying the estimated file size as 6GB. It's also noted on the Nintendo website this new entry will be 6GB to download on the Nintendo Switch 2. Keep in mind file sizes are subject to change, and patches or updates could also impact the total amount of space required in the future.

We had the chance to go 'hands on' with Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time at the Tokyo Game Show last September and were quite taken with what it had to offer. Here's a quick sample of what we had to say about it: