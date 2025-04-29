We're still taking in everything that's recently been announced for the Switch 2 (and Switch 1), but there's no time to slow down with May just around the corner.

If you are wondering what's up next and haven't had a chance to investigate it for yourself just yet, Nintendo has now provided a brief update highlighting the various upcoming Switch games. This includes the new Fantasy Life, the return of Onimusha 2, and much more.

So, here's a quick look at just some of the games you can look forward to next month:

High On Life - 6th May 2025

"An alien cartel invades Earth and it’s up to you and a team of charismatic talking guns to save the world in High On Life! Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more!"

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 16th May 2025

"Get back in the ring and duke it out in Capcom Fighting Collection 2! Featuring eight classic titles, from Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 to Power Stone and Power Stone 2, you can play each game locally or online. Compete in heated ranked battles or play for fun in casual matches!"

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 21st May 2025

"Craft your story, 1,000 years in the making, in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Start your adventure on a deserted island, travel into the past to gather resources, and use them to restore it in the present. Take on a variety of different Lives – collect ore as a Miner, take down monsters as a Paladin or Magician and many more."

Monster Train 2 - 21st May 2025

"The hit roguelike deckbuilder returns with new enemy factions, challenges, modes and more in Monster Train 2! Choose from a selection of five brand new clans, each with its own unique strengths to forge strategies fitting your personal playstyle. Reach your deck’s full build potential with new Room and Equipment Cards and take on the ultra-challenging Titans!"

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - 23rd May 2025

"Reclaim your destiny as you fight your way across feudal Japan in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny – a dramatic revenge story, now with HD graphics and modernised controls. Engage in battles with intense sword play and perform critical counter attacks as you battle a demon army led by a sinister warlord."

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 - 23rd May 2025