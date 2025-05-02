Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 811k

We have been through a range of emotions with this one. Pac-Man, arguably the most useful yellow ball since the sun, and a true video gaming legend at 45 years in the biz, has made the jump to full-on action fare.

Bandai Namco's Shadow Labyrinth - which launches on July 18th, with a Switch 2 version inbound - sees Pac-Man descend into a side-scrolling adventure, whereby he assumes the role of a side-kick named "puck", as he sets out alongside the game's playable protagonist, Swordsman no. 8, across a strange alien world. Oh, and you can catch a sneak peak of said world in a special 'Pac-Man' episode of Amazon's Secret Level TV Show, too, if you're super keen. It sure is dark and a bit scary.

This one was initially announced back in December of 2024 at The Game Awards, and we're not gonna lie, we're incredibly intrigued to see how it pans out, as it's a full reimagining of the core of the iconic series, and one that's a bonafide part of the official Pac-Man franchise and universe. It also happens to have some serious talent onboard, with Tekken's Katsuhiro Harada in an executive producer role, directors and game designers from the likes of the amazing Samurai Shodown, as well as King of Fighters and even Kirby & the Amazing Mirror! Yes, that is a lot of talented people.

The pre-order announcement goes into lots of detail on the various physical copies, which we first caught wind of back in December, and are available to snap up as of right now. You can also pre-order the digital edition on the Nintendo eShop in both standard and deluxe forms, with the deluxe including a digital art book.

Physical editions come in three flavours, Standard, Secret and Collectors. The Secret Edition includes a custom enamel pin set, sheet of iridescent stickers, themed booklet case, double-sided map/poster featuring the SHADOW LABYRINTH key art. The map includes a UV-reactive print revealed by a blacklight keychain, allowing players to uncover secrets through PUCK’s eye.

The Collector’s Edition features all the same goodies, plus an exclusive art journal containing concept art and blank graph paper for players to map their journey. Collector’s Edition also comes in a custom-designed collector’s box and a special shadow box featuring special UV-reactive artwork.

Finally, all physical editions will also include the original PAC-MAN™ Arcade Sound FX as a pre-order bonus.

You can check out the brand new trailer above, which has been released to coincide with the pre-order announcement, and we think you'll agree, the wee man has seen some big changes. The official press blurb summarises the rest of the details:

Discover a World of Secrets

Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities.



Become the Apex Predator

Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different abilities to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator.



Embrace Your True Purpose

Team up with PUCK, and dive deeper into the maze of a mysterious alien world. Find out the truth behind your presence here, what does PUCK want, and why it chose you.



Are you excited to see where Pac-Man's new direction takes him? Will you be pre-ordering a physical edition? Let us know!