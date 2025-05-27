Retailer Smyths has announced that it will be holding a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, allowing those who pre-ordered via Click-and-Collect or Store Collection to pick up their consoles as early as possible.

Stores will be open from 12:01am to 12:30am, and Smyths has also confirmed that it will have "limited stock of Nintendo Switch 2 available for purchase". It's not known what the individual store allocation will be at this time, but if you've yet to pre-order a console and fancy your chances, get down to your nearest Smyths store for midnight on 5th June.

In addition, select Smyths stores will also be hosting a Launch Event from 11pm on 4th June, allowing attendees to play the Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 slightly early, while the first 100 customers at each store will also nab a free goodie bag.

The list of participating stores are as follows:

Boucher Rd

Glasgow

Stockport

Romford

Hull

Stock appears to be cropping up at pretty frequent intervals, so if you fancy nabbing yourself the Switch 2 at the earliest opportunity, then keep an eye on the links available in our pre-order guide below: