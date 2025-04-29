Mario Kart World will introduce a boatload of new features when it drops on 5th June 2025 as a Switch 2 launch game. We've got a new open-world environment, courses that effectively join together in the Grand Prix, snacks that grant characters with new costumes, and much more.

Small, less obvious new additions, however, have seemingly flown under the radar, one of which being the ability to adjust your camera mid-race (by which we mean the ability to look to the left, right, and even up and down). Indeed, it's something that we discovered for ourselves at the Switch 2 Experience in London, but admittedly didn't think much of it. Judging from the comments on the below Reddit post from N1ckSketch, however, it seems folks are pretty jazzed about this new feature.

We should clarify that it looks as though there's only one fixed camera in the game; so don't go expecting to switch it into a first-person view or zoom the camera out, Mario Kart 64-style. It's clear, however, that Mario Kart World is taking a few cues from more realistic racing sims like Forza Motorsport with the ability to look around at will.

We suspect it might be more useful during Free Roam, so you can perhaps scope out secrets as you're cruising around the world, but it's would be equally useful during a tense race in order to see who might be behind or to the side of you.

It's a neat addition, regardless, and one that doesn't seem to be getting the attention it perhas deserves. Our bad. Camera good.