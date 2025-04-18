Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Well folks, it looks like Nintendo is officially off the start line with its Mario Kart World marketing in Japan. The upcoming racer has just scored three new trailers, showcasing some of the new characters, courses and tricks you'll be able to see in action from 5th June.

A lot of the footage might not seem all that new after yesterday's Direct, but there are a couple of fresh shots thrown into the 30-second ads for good measure. It all focuses on the standard racing (rather than Free Roam or Battle modes) and shows some of the series' familiar faces going head to head on the newly designed courses.

You'll find the first of these three trailers at the top of this post, but we'll stick the other two below so you can easily watch them back to back.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough on the Switch 2 trailer front, the Japanese Nintendo YouTube account also shared a fresh ad for the Switch 2 itself. We haven't added that one here, but if you want to have another quick look at the magnetic Joy-Con attachment, mouse mode and GameChat, you'll find it on YouTube.

If you missed yesterday's Direct and want to find out everything Nintendo revealed about Mario Kart World, you'll find our full rundown of the showcase below.