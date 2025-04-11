Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

Last week Nintendo announced GameCube games would be added to Switch 2's online expansion pack tier at launch.

If you haven't already somehow seen it, one of the three games joining the service at launch is The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Nintendo Treehouse showcased gameplay footage of this returning title last week, and now this week more footage has been shared on the Nintendo Today mobile app (thanks, Universo Nintendo).

Alongside the launch of Switch Online's GameCube app on 5th June 2025, Nintendo will also be releasing a new wireless GameCube controller, which you can order directly from the My Nintendo Store.

Apart from Zelda, this particular library of games will also include Soul Calibur II and F-Zero GX at launch. Some other titles we can expect to see in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Chibi-Robo and Luigi's Mansion.

