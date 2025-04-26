The team at Nightdive Studios have rolled out a new update for Turok's Switch eShop release and multiple other platforms.

Patch 3.0.1013 includes a whole list of Switch-specific updates. This includes fixes, some new options, and much more. Here are the full patch notes for this latest update (via Nightdive Studios' official website):

Turok Patch 3.0.1013 (25th April 2025)

New option added to adjust automap line thickness. Automap lines are now rendered as quads.

Now uses correct output channels, fixes reverb sounds using 2 channels.

Entering or exiting a level will now set a checkpoint for the player and checkpoints will not show text or play a sound in boss maps, matching the original behavior.

Save text now updates correctly and the most recent save is correctly colored.

Fixed Vulkan syncing issues.

Improvements to game logic ticker to mitigate stuttering.

When a map fails to load it will now fall back to the title screen.

Fixed several Interpolation issues.

Fixes to the sun’s lens flare for it to be blocked by all objects.

Fixed antialiasing not being set to the correct value when set through the menu.

Turok will no longer make underwater hurt sounds when taking damage in an antigravity area.

Fixed several issues with dying during the start of the Mantis and T-Rex fights.

Fixed Reset Bindings from resetting other menu options (user loaded mods only).

Fixed the input button used for deleting save files.

The Gallery and Credits cheats are now disabled when you’re not on the title screen.

Fixed cheats not being unlocked properly.

Localized text for weapon binds and cheat messages.

Fixed issues with particles not being set up correctly when spawned.

Particle decals will now be correctly oriented on top of the water.

Increased damage of the Alien Weapon from 15 to 25 and explosive damage from 0-20 to 25 (no falloff) with a radius of 20.

The Quad Rocket Launcher now does radius damage when impacting default surfaces such as most floors in the game. And 1 of the 4 rockets had a larger radius than it should have.

The damage the player does to enemies is now more accurate to the original on hard and hardcore difficulties.

Credits will no longer fade out from button presses at the start of the credits. You can also speed up the credits by holding down the left face button on your controller.

Thunder can now be damaged during his roaring animation matching the original game. When respawning he will run after you immediately.

Bosses no longer receive knockback force.

Restored Campaigners shield behavior. The shield’s total health is 1,500 and absorbs damage from explosive and energy based weapons. Other weapons still deal direct damage to the campaigner. The shield will change colors when damaged and will disappear when destroyed. All weapons will then hurt the Campaigner.

Footstep sounds will now fade out when obstructed from the player correctly. Sounds with the ‘fadeIfObstructed’ flag were improved to work with any number of actors and will do less raycasting checks. This flag was also set for the raptor and purlin footsteps.

Turok’s landing sound is no longer played when landing on a warp sector.

The Fly mode cheat code in the cheat menu will now allow you to go through level geometry.

Giblets can no longer spam sounds on every frame.

Fixed big head scales on raptor, alien, and T-Rex. Leaper now has headtracking and big head mode now works on him.

Tiny enemies and big head cheats now work in the Gallery for the Bosses and Turok.

Dropped and spawned pickups will now cast a simple shadow.

Fixes to sounds with a very low pitch.

The player will now rotate when on spinning platforms.

You can see the changes for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions of Turok over on the Nightdive website. You can also experience the original version of Turok via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64 library.