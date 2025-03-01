Turok was released on the Switch eShop way back in 2019 but Nightdive Studios is still updating it with new improvements and fixes. As part of an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 port this month, the modern version has received another update for all platforms.

This latest update comes loaded with new features, new menu options, fixes, and improvements. Nightdive has shared the full patch notes on its subreddit, so here's the full rundown of what you can expect. There are even some Switch-specific features:

Turok patch notes (1st March 2025)

NEW FEATURES

Optimized renderer for Vulkan and Nintendo Switch.

Support for high refresh rates.

Ported to Series X and PS5.

Improved gamepad functionality and vibration support.

Localized Achievements/Trophies.

The Brachiosaurus from a Turok beta rom has been found and recovered. You’ll find these dinos stomping around in the Treetops level.

You can now swap ammo types for the Tek Bow and Shotgun whenever you want, just like Turok 2.

The Run/Walk toggle button has been added from the original game. By moving at walking speeds on the ground, you can get closer to enemies from behind before they notice you.

You can now bind multiple weapons to the same button to cycle between them.

Restored the High Priests homing blue magic attack and the Purlins unused leap smash melee attack.

Restored the Gallery cheat code with the addition of viewing the Bosses and Turok. You can also preview animations on each of the enemies.

NEW MENU OPTIONS

You can reset menu options to default with the "Reset to Defaults" menu option.

The Input Bindings menus now shows icons instead of text.

Added binds in Action Bindings menu for Changing Ammo Type and Walk Toggle.

Controller Options: Button Prompts (PC), Look Smoothing, SouthPaw (Swap Sticks), Enable Vibration and Intensity, DeadZones.

Gameplay Options: Radial Fog, Player Shadow, Enable Walk Toggle, Enable Change Ammo

Head Bobbing Options: Added strafe and jump bobbing options and you can now adjust the scale of how much the screen is tilted for each bobbing option.

HUD Options: Automap Show Player, Automap Show Compass, Show All Health Stats (Shows health when you have Armor), Show Alt Ammo, Flash Intensity, Shake Intensity, Horizontal Positioning of the HUD.

Graphic Options: Always Show Lens Flares, Antialiasing: SMAA, FXAA, FXAA Fast, Off

Audio Options: Master Volume, Audio Output, Low-Pass Filtering, Enable Underwater Music, Ambient Environment Sounds

Video Options: Switch between Vulkan and Direct3D (PC)

Save file level names are now localized. The most recent save file is marked in green. The date displayed is now in the format yyyy/mm/dd hh::mm::ss.

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Improvements to the font.

Fixed animated textures skipping the first frame.

Enemies that have been blown up into air are now able to fall off cliffs and float/sink in water.

Fixed the red and orange Attack Robots from having a huge melee hit radius and removed their random explosion effect being spawned during certain animations.

Reduced the frequency enemies will teleport and their animation is updated right away while teleporting in so you won't see them pop in for a frame at the start of their animation.

Enemies that are waiting to be triggered can no longer be damaged or killed.

Fixes to enemy headtracking.

Simple shadows take into account the fog when they are drawn. Fixed shadows appearing briefly at the start of enemies dropping from the sky. Fixed shadows drawing on top of other shadows.

The Purlins melee attacks no longer play ambient bird sounds.

Enemies no longer stutter in place when they're in their initial animation and transition to a root motion animation.

Enemies are no longer removed from the map if they can respawn when the player moves far away from them.

Enemy grenades can impact more surface types instead of just disappearing on impact.

Bosses are now affected by the difficulty setting and have a modifier for the damage they receive similar to regular enemies, to match the original version.

Humvee can no longer be knocked back when damaged and will restore its death state animation correctly when respawning in the arena. The Humvee can be knifed again allowing (glitchless) knife only playthroughs. The wheels no longer spin forever when destroyed and certain sound file paths have been fixed with underscores instead of single quotes.

Fixed Longhunter from being damaged during his non fight states.

Restored Campaigners original behavior with the weapons that can damage him and what weapons get removed from the player. Additionally you will now see your weapons get taken from you and destroyed.

Arrows will now fire from the correct player height when crawling.

Restored super arrow shot chance for enemies to drop Mortal Wounds. Also, only enemies that had the "Teleport Avoid Cliffs" spawn flag set could be hit by a super arrow shot. Corrected to be when the "Mortal Wound Impact" flag is set.

Restored Quad-Rocket Launcher original ammo usage to 4 and max ammo to 24. (48 with backpack)

Particle Accelerator/Shockwave weapon can now freeze dead enemies just like the original and also works on beetles, robots, and turrets.

Dealing direct hits to dead enemies from the Tek Bow and Shotgun explosive shells will now blow enemies away.

Exiting water from the side will now re-equip your previous weapon.

Fixed enemy explosive damage only doing a quarter of the damage to the player.

Fixed players height not getting restored when entering and exiting crawl sectors quickly. As well as after certain animations are played.

The player's eye height is now used instead of the actor's height to determine if the player is in water.

The player is now kept at the correct water surface height when swimming on top of the water and water friction is now applied correctly to the player's z velocity.

Explosive damage no longer does very little damage on enemies under certain conditions.

When entering a Spirit World portal your exact position will be used when you come back through the portal.

Fish will now always try to return to their initial height position in the case you lured them up a ramp.

Falling rocks are now hidden until they are activated.

Minor fixes to a few models.

The small and large cell ammo pickup models were swapped and have been fixed.

Extended weapon models for Ultrawide resolutions.

The underwater screen color now blends to the water color and is now displayed even when the “Show HUD” option is off.

Water surfaces are now displayed at the correct height and are no longer incorrectly offset down by 8 units.

Fixed weapon wheel movement.

Fixed issues caused by interrupting map change cinematics.

Improved noclip sector positioning.

Minor fixes to almost all maps.

Fixed the Time Trial map to no longer show the help messages and play sounds.

In the Ancient City, the time it takes for the gate to raise after pushing the short timed button has been increased.

There were 2 enemies and 2 Life Forces in The Treetops level that were placed far below the floor (in the original as well). They are now placed correctly on the platforms above.

When spawning at the Mantis save point you will no longer immediately be asked if you want to save the game.

In the Catacombs, the Mantis pillars and bars around a level key and the chronoscepter piece now animate correctly.

The water in the outside area in The Catacombs level now drains correctly and will not drain again when reentering the level and stepping on the button.

Fixed audio reverb. Spiritual Invincibility no longer has reverb effects. Added reverb effects to the Spirit World levels.

Sprite bleeding for the bullet splash, fire, and waterfall steam sprites has been fixed.

Fixed artifacts around frames for sprite fx005

The Boss and Air bar textures now look more like the original, with color.

Platforms that are moving upwards or downwards will no longer force Turok to the floor at high speeds which prevented the player from being able to jump during that time.

Fixed issues with actors z position while on platform sectors.

LifeForce pickups are no longer snapped to the floor when they start in water. Fixes the LifeForces in the level 4 water pillar area.

The precise projectile collision option now works correctly.

Projectile collision against sectors that were linked to another sector and had bridge sectors has been fixed.

Projectiles that collide with ceilings will now use the sector's wall impact instead of their floor impact.

Particle Emitters will continue to be shown even when only partially off screen.

Particle Trails will now create a final segment when they impact an object or expire.

Fixed some Fx like the pulse rifle shots not being affected by game speed.

Billboard Fx are now set to use no culling.

Particle Fx with the bStickOnTarget flag now works correctly. (Chronoscepter and Shockwave weapons will hit actors origin point + half height)

The Particle Fx RestrictAim flag now works with the Projectile flag, and the target must be within a 90 degree field of view. This allows you to dodge certain attacks such as the Ancient Warriors blow darts if you’re fast enough to get behind them.

Lots of additional scripting features for modders. (PC)

If you are looking for other ways to experience Turok: Dinosaur Hunter on the Switch, you can also check out the original version via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack mature app.