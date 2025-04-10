Nintendo announced Splatoon 3's returning SpringFest a few weeks back, but the explosion of Switch 2 news means that the starting date has crept up on us.

As a new piece of SpringFest art from @NintendoUK so rightfully reminded us, the latest Splatfest is almost here, with the three-team competition kicking off on 12th April at 1am BST / 11th April 6pm PT (we've specified all the regional times below).

It's a good old bit of productivity that's thrown into the limelight this time, with the upcoming Splatfest theme asking "When do you get things done?" Team Morning, Noon and Night are all up for grabs, so be sure to head to the booth and place your vote soon.





Spring Fest is back and you know what that means, pastels are in again!

North America: 5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT

5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT UK/Ire: 1am BST

1am BST Europe: 2am CEST / 3am EEST

2am CEST / 3am EEST Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 10am AEST

As with previous seasonal events, there's a bunch of free items that you can pick up via the Nintendo Switch news app. It's a selection of Splatoon 2's visors and shoes that return this time, but hey, they're free!

There was no mention of Splatoon at last week's Switch 2 Direct, so it looks like the third entry's seasonal events will continue to be all we see for a while yet. Nintendo wrapped up Splatoon 3's regular updates last year, capping off the celebrations with the mighty 'Grand Festival'.