Nintendo's Switch Online service added Game Boy games in February this year, but there are obviously requests for even more platforms, so is there a chance of other legacy systems being added?

According to the company's president Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo "currently have no specifics to share". He responded with this classic line when asked about the possibility of "other platforms" like the 3DS software library joining one of the subscription tiers in the future.

How about something like the GameCube then? Well, if you haven't already worked it out, Nintendo's approach with this particular era and even the Wii U generation is to re-release these libraries. Furukawa noted how Pikmin and Pikmin 2 recently became available for the Switch on 22nd June, and earlier this year Metroid Prime Remastered got a surprise release.

So, if you were hoping to see any of these systems join Switch's Online subscription service in the near future, now you've at least got an update from the Nintendo president. While this doesn't completely rule out these sorts of platforms eventually coming to the paid service, it might not necessarily be the response everyone wants to hear.

Earlier this week, the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis library added four more games. And last week, Fire Emblem joined the GBA collection.