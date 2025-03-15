The GameCube generation ended years ago, but the controller for this system is still a popular choice for many Nintendo enthusiast when it comes to select titles. If you are hoping to see support for this particular gamepad on the Switch 2 in some way or form, you might be in luck.

A new FCC filing by Nintendo for a "game controller" has recently gone live. The model number prefix attached is 'BEE' - matching up with the Switch 2. One other bit of information suggests it will be a "wireless Bluetooth controller" and attached are some basic images.

This is where the rumour part kicks in - with some detective work on the Famiboards suggesting one of the images (showing a label location on the rear of the controller) matches up with the back of the GameCube controller, where the C-Stick is located.

The possibility of this filing being a 'Switch 2 Pro Controller' has apparently been ruled out, as it doesn't appear to support NFC functionality (which is seemingly set to return based on a separate filing last week).

The fact it's also a "wireless Bluetooth controller" has led to speculation this controller could have possible links to the Switch Online service, as Nintendo has already reworked other classic controllers into wireless models (including USB-C connection and cable to charge). Wired connections are typically preferred for fighting games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo's current Switch Online subscription service includes the NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy libraries. Legacy platforms like the GameCube have been requested during the Switch generation, but the most we've seen are GameCube re-releases like Super Mario Sunshine (as part of a limited-time collection), Metroid Prime Remastered, and more recently Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Nintendo will share a full reveal of the Switch 2 at the beginning of April in a special Direct broadcast, which could include updates about Switch Online. This latest GameCube controller rumour follows a few others updates over the past year.