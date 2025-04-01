With just one day to go until the big Switch 2 Direct, you'd think we'd have enough rumours by now, but oh no. Thanks to eagle-eyed Famiboards user 'LiC' (thanks, Go Nintendo), a new FCC filing has been spotted which hints at the new Pro Controller for the Switch 2.

Designated 'BEE-008', the filing itself simply labels it as a 'game controller', but thanks to the inclusion of both bluetooth and NFC, we can reasonably conclude that this is likely the Pro Controller. In addition, the letter 'E' in the serial numbers (HEL01000022214 *1, HEL01000002285 *) lines up with the designations for the original Switch hardware, as listed below:

A: Console

B: Left Joy-Con

C: Right Joy-Con

D: Joy-Con charging grip

E: Pro Controller

F: Dock

Now, what's particularly interesting is that it seems as though the controller in question will also come with a headphone jack; something that the original Pro Controller for the Switch didn't include. This would be a big improvement, and may also hint towards expanded chat capabilities for the upcoming console (which is bolstered by a recent patent filed in November 2024).

It's worth reiterating that this isn't 100% definitely the Pro Controller, but we'd be surprised if it were anything else at this stage. Either way, we'll likely find out for certain when Nintendo broadcasts its big Switch 2 Direct tomorrow, 2nd April.