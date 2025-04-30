Nintendo rolled out a new system update for the Switch today and it's added a handy feature if you're planning on trading in your system or upgrading to the Switch 2 in some other way or form and will at some point no longer have access to your original device.

As highlighted in the patch notes, users can now "System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2", and for anyone who is going to lose access to their original Switch before they get their hands on the new system, there's now an option to upload your data to a "dedicated server" which you can retrieve at a later date.

Here are the full details on Nintendo's support page:

Nintendo: "For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2."

As noted, your Switch settings will be returned to a factory state once this transfer is performed - so if you want to continue using your current device until the Switch 2 arrives, you might want to hold out until June. You'll also only want to perform this transfer if you're actually able to complete the transfer to Switch 2.

You can get the full rundown about the latest system update for the Switch in our full patch notes article. Nintendo has also added a new Donkey Kong icon.