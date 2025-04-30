Update [ ]:

In addition to the new Donkey Kong design detailed in our original post, multiple Switch icons have been given a slight makeover for the latest firmware update.

Some are more subtle than others, but with Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi in particular, the change is perhaps more apparent, bringing a more modernised look to the characters.

The below post from OatmealDome highlights the changes in more detail, so check it out and let us know which one you think has been given the best revamp:





Some default profile icons were changed in 20.0.0. Here's a handy chart to compare the differences.



(I hope that image compression doesn't make it hard to compare... If it does, I'll post a link to the raw image in the replies.) [Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]Some default profile icons were changed in 20.0.0. Here's a handy chart to compare the differences.(I hope that image compression doesn't make it hard to compare... If it does, I'll post a link to the raw image in the replies.) pic.twitter.com/tGY6ebFsq0 April 30, 2025

Original Story: In case you somehow missed it, Donkey Kong has been given a new design in his upcoming Switch 2 release Donkey Kong Bananza.

As part of this, Nintendo has slowly been updating DK assets, artwork, and merch, and now in another development, it's rolled out a new icon for the character based on his appearance in his new Switch 2 game as well as Mario Kart World.

Here's a look at this new icon which actually replaces an old one, courtesy of Zelda Universe on social media:

There's a new update for all Nintendo Switch consoles, which includes Donkey Kong's newest design! — Zelda Universe (@zeldauniverse.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T01:00:10.566Z

If you want to make this new DK icon your avatar on the Switch, you'll need to update your system to Version 20.0.0. You can do this by entering the system settings and performing the update from there.

This latest update also adds some icons to the Switch HOME Menu and changes the colours of select icons. Along with this, the update adds Virtual Game Cards, GameShare and the ability to "System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2". You can find out more in our latest post: